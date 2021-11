Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 November 2021 01:19 Hits: 7

As people in the United States prepare to gather for the Thanksgiving Day holiday, health authorities continue to push for vaccination to protect against COVID-19 and say all inoculated adults can get a booster shot. Michelle Quinn reports. Produced by: Mary Cieslak

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/anxiety-high-as-americans-get-together-for-thanksgiving-holiday-despite-covid-19-/6322577.html