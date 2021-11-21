Vaccinated Fox Hosts Attack Vaccine Mandates As 'Dangerous'

Articles

The fearmongering, hypocritical hosts of Fox & Friends, who are subject to a vaccine mandate from their employer, attacked vaccine mandates as "dangerous" and likened them to discrimination and segregation during another disgusting segment on the right wing propaganda network this Saturday.

During a discussion about protests against lockdowns across Europe, and some reporting out of The Times of Israel that some unnamed, unvaccinated people at the State Department are unhappy about the way they're being treated by their coworkers, here's how the crew over on Trump's favorite morning show proceeded to basically paint vaccine mandates as some awful form of tyranny that's going to lead to the destruction of the country, along with fearmongering about anyone pushing back against vigilantes like Kyle Rittenhouse.

