MSNBC Guest: Hit The Rittenhouse Stans In Their Wallets

Phang told MSNBC host Tiffany Cross earlier about the role that money played in Rittenhouse’s successful defense. He received more than $1 million in “Christian” crowdfunding for legal fees, she said. That allowed him to pay for a high-priced jury consultant and his “exceptionally well-rehearsed self-defense speech” on the witness stand.

In other words, Kyle Rittenhouse wasn’t just "some 17-year-old lad walking down the street with an AR-15 who was in the wrong place at the wrong time," Phang added. "There is an entire army of people who have been supporting this type of conduct."

And now Rittenhouse’s acquittal has legitimized and greenlit more vigilantism. Fortunately, there are ways to fight back. Phang had a good recommendation when she returned for a later discussion on the subject:

