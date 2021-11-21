The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Acosta Awards Carlson 'Fox Bullsh*t Factory Employee Of The Year'

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

Acosta Awards Carlson 'Fox Bullsh*t Factory Employee Of The Year'

Jim Acosta never disappoints when he launches into his brutal and incisive monologues on his weekend news show, and Saturday's entry did not disappoint. Acosta has no qualms taking on the biggest sh*t-spewer in the media - Tucker Carlson - and he has given him a coveted award for 2021.

BULLSH*T FACTORY EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR

Jim started with a look back at the year in FOX "News," calling it "The Bullshit Factory." Mocking Laura "Chiclet Teeth" Ingraham for her "Who's on First" bit, wherein she pretended she didn't understand that there was a TV show on Netflix called "You," to Jesse "Can't keep it in his pants" Waters, who suggested that "the recent concert tragedy in Houston had something to do with satanism." You know, referring to the Travis Scott/Astroworld nightmare wherein ten people were trampled or smothered to death in a crowd surge (which had literally nothing to do with satanism.)

How about Tucker insinuating that Vice President Kamala Harris isn't really "from this country in that sense" that she grew up in Canada, having gone to high school there. Does living abroad for a part of your childhood take away your nationality? Never heard of that theory, unless it applies only to Democrats, I guess.

Acosta bestowed this inaugural honor to Tuckems in this fabulous speech:

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/jim-acosta-awards-tucker-carlson-foxs-b-s

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version