Insurrectionist ‘Baked Alaska’ Charged With Antisemitic Vandalism

C&L posted about this anti-Semitic stunt by Anthime Joseph “Tim” Gionet, aka “Baked Alaska” last year, not long after he was arrested for his role in the January 6th insurrection:

As the Phoenix New Times reported earlier, Gionet has problems on top of problems as he was not supposed to leave his home state of Arizona. You see, last month Gionet was arrested for having reportedly maced a bouncer at a restaurant in Scottsdale. After spending a night in jail he was let go, bail-free, but the condition of his release was that he remain in Arizona while awaiting resolution of charges for assault, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespass. He clearly did not do that. A reddit user posted a video from around the same time, in early December, purporting to show one of Baked Alaska’s livefeeds with Gionet pulling down a “Happy Chanukah” sign on a public menorah in Arizona. In that video, he drops it to the ground and then walks away saying “No more Happy Hanukkah, only Merry Christmas.”

