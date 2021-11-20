The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Tucker Carlson Embedded TV Crew In Killer Kyle's Trial

So here's an interesting moment on Tucker Carlson's show tonight where he advertises the fact that he's had a film crew embedded in the Kenosha Killer defense for weeks now.

The interesting part of this isn't actually in the Tucker Carlson segment as much as it is the segment on CNN with Chris Cuomo and Killer Kyle's defense attorney, Mark Richards. When Cuomo asks Richards outright about whether Carlson did, in fact, do that, he admits that they did, though he did not approve, because "the people who were raising the money to pay for the experts and to pay for the attorneys were trying to raise money."

Oh. And to be clear, Killer Kyle had the very best defense money could buy. In an earlier press conference, Richards talked about the mock juries he was running alongside the trial, a very expensive proposition. Kyle had a jury consultant, was groomed to look sweet and oh, so innocent in the courtroom every day, and of course he also had Richards, who was skilled enough to get him off.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/tucker-carlson-embedded-tv-crew-kenosha

