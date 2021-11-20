The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

State Senator Stuck In El Salvador With COVID Airlifted To Florida

Sorryantivaxxer.com just picked up this interesting detail from The Bellingham Herald. Their article is behind a paywall, but here's a snippet from it.

You might remember Ericksen as the lunatic anti-vaxxer who got sick while in El Salvador and couldn't travel home, and then begged for Regeneron so he wouldn't get even sicker or die. Well, somehow, he's managed to snag a Medevac flight from El Salvador to Florida so that he gets the treatment he needs. Given that the distance involved is nearly 3000 miles, that had to have been an expensive proposition, probably north of $100,000 for the flight. The article doesn't mention who paid for it, but one wonders if the taxpayers are on the hook for this man's foolishness. It wouldn't be the first time.

