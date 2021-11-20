Wiley: 'Peace Is A Choice. Justice Is A Requirement For Peace.'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 20 November 2021 19:53 Hits: 9

On Friday, after talking heads spent hours chewing over the disgusting-yet-predictable acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse of murdering two protesters, FINALLY, Maya Wiley shone the legal spotlight on Judge Bruce Shroeder as being the lynchpin (pun intended) on which the defense relied.

On Deadline White House, Nicolle Wallace asked Wiley what she thought the most significant legal aspect of the acquittal was, or specifically, "on what did this acquittal turn?" Wiley acknowledged the significance of the jury buying the self-defense claim, and the specifics of one or two aspects of witness testimony. But overall, she believes this came down to the judge.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/maya-wiley-kyle-rittenhouse-judge