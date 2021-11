Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 23:00 Hits: 5

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) spoke for over eight hours Thursday night into Friday morning, breaking the record for the longest “magic minute” as he used his time at the mic to delay the final vote on the reconciliation bill.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/kevin-mccarthy-speech-eight-hours-reconciliation?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=kevin-mccarthy-speech-eight-hours-reconciliation