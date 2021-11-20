Popcorn Turkey

Articles

Published on Saturday, 20 November 2021

Thanksgiving is always a hectic time of year for a lot of people. There's all the traveling, the watching of the football games, plotting out the Black Friday shopping trips and, of course, the Thanksgiving Day turkey dinner, which is very work intensive and time consuming. Well, I can help with the last one.

This has been a family tradition handed down from generation to generation and, as is my wont, I share it with the gentle readers every year. Enjoy!

An oldie, but a goodie... Here is a Thanksgiving Turkey recipe that also includes the use of popcorn as a stuffing - imagine that. When I found this recipe, I thought it was perfect for people like me, who just are not sure how to tell when poultry is thoroughly cooked, but not dried out. Give this a try. BAKED STUFFED TURKEY 10-12 lb. Turkey

1 cup melted butter

1 cup stuffing (Pepperidge Farm is good.)

5 cups uncooked popcorn (ORVILLE REDENBACHER 'S LOW FAT)

Salt/pepper to taste Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Brush Turkey well with melted butter, salt, and pepper. Fill cavity with stuffing and popcorn. Place in baking pan with the neck end toward the back of the oven.Listen for the popping sounds. When the turkey's ass blows the oven door open and flies across the room, it's done. Imagine the look on your loved ones' faces as you show off your culinary skills. read more

