Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 20:12 Hits: 5

After four days of deliberation, the jury in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has delivered a verdict: Not guilty on all five counts.

Follow our live coverage below.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/live-blog/day-four-jury-reconvenes-for-fourth-day-of-deliberations-in-kyle-rittenhouse-trial-live-coverage?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=day-four-jury-reconvenes-for-fourth-day-of-deliberations-in-kyle-rittenhouse-trial-live-coverage