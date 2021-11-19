Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty On All Charges

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 19 November 2021

The Kenosha jury debated almost three and a half days and finally rendered their verdict and cleared the out of state, underage teenager from shooting three people, killing two with an illegal AR-15.

Jurors in the polarizing case said they had voted to acquit Rittenhouse, 18, of homicide, attempted homicide and other charges related to the August 2020 shootings in Kenosha, Wis.

Twitter had a meltdown.

.@TheBlackCaucus says of the Rittenhouse verdict -

“It is unconscionable our justice system would allow an armed vigilante — who traveled to Kenosha, Wisconsin and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz — to go free." pic.twitter.com/l4ni0It8di — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) November 19, 2021 read more

