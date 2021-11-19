The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty On All Charges

Category: World Politics Hits: 12

Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty On All Charges

The Kenosha jury debated almost three and a half days and finally rendered their verdict and cleared the out of state, underage teenager from shooting three people, killing two with an illegal AR-15.

Jurors in the polarizing case said they had voted to acquit Rittenhouse, 18, of homicide, attempted homicide and other charges related to the August 2020 shootings in Kenosha, Wis.

Twitter had a meltdown.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/kyle-rittenhouse-found-not-guilty-all

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version