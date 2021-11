Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 17:57 Hits: 1

Despite the majority of Republicans voting against his censure, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) is reportedly, at minimum, annoying top Republicans, who supposedly complain that the Arizona congressman has “lost it.”

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/top-republicans-gosar-abc-news-karl?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=top-republicans-gosar-abc-news-karl