Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 19:44

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Thursday promised to restore Reps. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) committee assignments if Republicans take back the majority in next year’s midterm elections.

