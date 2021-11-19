Have You No Sense Of Decency, Sen. Kennedy?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 13:03 Hits: 4

Dr. Saule Omarova is President Joe Biden's nominee for comptroller, and she appeared before the Senate banking committee yesterday. She was born in Kazakhstan, and cornpone cosplayer Sen. John Kennedy took advantage -- since Republicans have nothing to offer except grievance and paranoia. Kennedy has perfected the art of simulating stupidity (he went to Oxford), so he went into Joe McCarthy mode.

Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski were pretty disgusted.

Omarova has testified numerous times over the years as an expert witness on financial regulation, and was a policy adviser during the Bush administration. But that didn't stop our ex-Democratic senator, no sir!

KENNEDY: You used to be a member of a group called the Young Communists, didn't you?

OMAROVA: Senator, are you referring to my membership in the youth communist organization while I was growing up in the Soviet Union?

KENNEDY: I want to ask you that question.

OMAROVA: Senator, I was born and grew up in the Soviet Union.

KENNEDY: Are you with a member of it?

OMAROVA: Everybody in that country is a member of --

KENNEDY: You were a member?

OMAROVA: That was a part of normal progress in school.

KENNEDY: Have you resigned?

OMAROVA: From the youth?

KENNEDY: From the Young Communists.

OMAROVA: You grow out of it with age automatically.

KENNEDY: Did you send them a letter of resigning, though?

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/have-you-no-sense-decency-sen-kennedy