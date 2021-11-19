Glenn Grothman Is Pro-'Bodily Autonomy' For Anti-Vaxxer Men

Articles

A few months ago, I had to spend a couple of days in the hospital. I felt a certain level of ease of mind knowing that the hospital had already enacted a COVID vaccine mandate for all of its staff, from doctors to nurses to housekeeping staff.

According to Rep. Glenn Grothman, I am anti-nurse because he believes that vaccine mandates in hospitals are a gross power grab and anti-nurse to tell them what they can do with their bodies:

Grothman: It is such a gross grab of power to think you can tell other people what you have to do with your own body pic.twitter.com/TONHyJWbg8 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 17, 2021

That is a mighty strong example of hypocrisy considering that when Grothman was a state legislator, he voted that women had to submit to a transvaginal ultrasound if they were seeking an abortion. In other words, helping people to stay alive by taking a vaccine - just like they did for polio, chicken pox and so on - is a power grab. But forcing women to go through rape with an foreign object because they wanted to make their own health decisions was perfectly fine.

