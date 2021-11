Articles

Friday, 19 November 2021

Mrs. Betty Bowers explains to her Bible study class why America is a theocracy and that logic and inconvenient history has no place here.

The best part, IMHO, is when she had security evict the kid that started yelling "All gods matter! All gods matter!" and calling him antifa.

Open thread below...

