Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 19:56 Hits: 1

John Eastman, the conservative legal scholar who drew up a full scheme to have then-Vice President Mike Pence throw out certain states’ 2020 electoral votes to steal the election for Donald Trump, reportedly took his ideas straight to at least one Republican leader in a state Trump lost.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/eastman-pitch-coup-plan-arizona-gop-leader?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=eastman-pitch-coup-plan-arizona-gop-leader