Jury Enters Third Day Of Deliberations In Rittenhouse Murder Trial

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

Jury Enters Third Day Of Deliberations In Rittenhouse Murder Trial

The jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial will reconvene Thursday morning, entering the third day of closed-door deliberations. We saw very little movement yesterday. The jury requested permission to review certain video evidence and the judge, prosecution and defense spent several hours discussing if and how the footage could be viewed.

While awaiting a verdict, conservatives and some in the right-wing media have doubled down in their support of Rittenhouse, the teen accused of killing two and injuring a third person when he shot people with an AR-15 during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/live-blog/jury-enters-third-day-of-deliberations-in-rittenhouse-murder-trial

