Politics Podcast: What 44 Days In Las Vegas Taught Nate Silver

Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021

Nate Silver is back from his book research/poker trip to Las Vegas, and in this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, he sits down with Galen Druke to answer listener questions and talk about what he learned on the Strip. On the topic of Vegas, he discusses the importance of being observant while engaging in risky behavior — like poker — and shares tips for late-night food. On politics, he answers questions about the role policy plays in voters’ decisions and whether people become more conservative as they age.

