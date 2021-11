Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 19:23 Hits: 2

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) on Thursday said he would remove his objections against President Biden’s pick for ambassador to NATO, lifting a key stumbling block in allowing her confirmation vote to proceed in the Senate.Hawley had exercised a hold on...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/582204-hawley-lifts-hold-on-bidens-pick-for-nato-envoy-teeing-up-confirmation