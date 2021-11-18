Alabama Republican Wants Credit For Infrastructure He Voted Against

Articles

President Joe Biden has signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which means it’s time for Republicans who opposed the law to start coming out and claiming credit for funding it provides. Nineteen Senate Republicans and 13 House Republicans voted for the law. They can brag about its effects. The rest of them? Can keep their mouths shut.

First up in the shut-your-mouth crew: Rep. Gary Palmer of Alabama.

On Nov. 6 in a statement “on passage of Democrat infrastructure bill,” Palmer said: “Our economy is struggling, and our national debt already presents a serious national security threat, but the Democrats have shown they are willing to recklessly push through a bill that costs over a trillion dollars with only about 10 percent going to roads and bridges. I fully support funding for infrastructure that is focused on national priorities rather than wasting hundreds of billions of dollars on a Green New Deal wish list and programs under the guise of human infrastructure that simply expand government control of our lives.”

As if roads and bridges are the only infrastructure.

He concluded: “At least the bill includes legislation which I introduced with Rep. David Trone (D-MD) that includes funding for the Birmingham Northern Beltline.”

