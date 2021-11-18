The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Liz Cheney Humiliated Ted Cruz In The Most Delicious Way

Liz Cheney shamed Ted Cruz after he tried to attack her for her refusal to support the seditious ex-president.

On Hannity's Fox News show Tuesday evening, Cruz said he was sad to see what happened to Liz, snarking that Trump broke her. "She hates him so much!" Cruz exclaimed.

She has 'Trump derangement syndrome!"

Not to be outdone by the man who fled to Cancún when Texas froze because Republicans refused to put the resources into the power grid, Cheney bit back.

“Trump broke Ted Cruz,” Cheney told me. “A real man would be defending his wife, and his father, and the Constitution.”

True, that.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/liz-cheney-humiliates-ted-cruz-over-not

