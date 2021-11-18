He Raped Four Girls. He's White, And His Parents Are Wealthy

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 13:08 Hits: 4

So this teenager (whose parents just happen to be wealthy and connected) who pleaded guilty to raping four teenage girls during parties at his house will not face any jail time. The judge said it would be "inappropriate." Via the Washington Post:

Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III said he “agonized” over the case of 20-year-old Christopher Belter, who was accused of committing the crimes when he was 16 or 17. Belter pleaded guilty in 2019 to felony charges that included third-degree rape and attempted first-degree sexual abuse, as well as two misdemeanor charges of second-degree sexual abuse.

Although Belter faced a maximum sentence of eight years in prison, Murphy concluded that jail time for the man “would be inappropriate” in a ruling that shocked the courtroom.

“I’m not ashamed to say that I actually prayed over what is the appropriate sentence in this case because there was great pain. There was great harm. There were multiple crimes committed in the case,” Murphy said, according to WKBW. “It seems to me that a sentence that involves incarceration or partial incarceration isn’t appropriate, so I am going to sentence you to probation.”

