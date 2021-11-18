FBI Raids Home Of Lauren Boebert's Campaign Manager And Others

Articles

Another crazy story from QAnon-lovin' associates of the MyPillow guy and of course Rep. Lauren Boebert. Whenever the FBI raids your home in the wee hours because of suspected voting machine tampering you're probably in for a world of hurt. Besides Lauren Boebert's former campaign manager, County Clerk Tina Peters also had her home raided by the FBI.

Rachel Maddow covered the story in a fair bit of detail last night and it's worth watching her take on the alleged shenanigans in Colorado.

Source: Colorado Politics

Federal, state and local authorities searched the homes of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and three of her associates on Tuesday as part of an investigation into accusations the elected official was involved in voting machine security breaches, according to an official who helped conduct the searches. The FBI carried out a court-ordered search of Peters' home in Mesa County early Tuesday morning, leaving her "terrified," Peters said Tuesday night in an appearance on Lindell TV, an online channel run by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a Trump supporter and proponent of discredited claims the 2020 election was stolen. read more

