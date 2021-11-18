Senate Budget Chair Wonders Aloud Why Pentagon Spending 'Doesn't Count'

Articles

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont noted in a floor speech Wednesday that concerns about the deficit curiously disappear on Capitol Hill when it's time to authorize the annual U.S. military budget, which lawmakers are preparing to boost to $778 billion for fiscal year 2022.

Sanders, who intends to vote against the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), lamented that "somehow when it comes to the defense budget and the needs of the military-industrial complex, we just cannot give them enough money."

"Day after day, here on the floor of the Senate and back in their states, many of my colleagues talk to the American people about how deeply concerned they are about the deficit and the national debt," the Vermont senator said Wednesday. "They tell us that we just don't have enough money to expand Medicare... We just don't have enough money to do what every other major country on Earth does, and that is guarantee paid family and medical leave."

