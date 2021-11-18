Stephanie Ruhle, Don't Let Nancy Mace Get Away With Her B.S.

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021

Rep. Nancy Mace is very, very concerned about the atmosphere of violence in Congress -- but not enough to censure Paul Gosar yesterday. Stephanie Ruhle came close to pinning her down on her standard B.S., but at the last minute, seemed to lose interest. Why, Stephanie?

"In addition to January 6th, there is violence across the country as well. I'm the ranking Republican on the civil rights subcommittee within the Oversight committee. We had a hearing a couple weeks ago with the FBI and I learned that we don't track cases of violence of antifa. There is lots of violence, domestic terrorism and foreign terrorism in this country," our Southern belle said earnestly.

Ruhle, who was not born yesterday, noted that antifa is a boogeyman word used against Democrats.

"You can see on January 6th, what specific event are you talking about that you believe antifa committed that should be investigated? Because I can tell you, January 6th, we all saw it. We know it. What event you are talking about?"

"We've all seen the cities that have been destroyed by violence and by rioting in my own district in Charleston, South Carolina, May 2020 we had riots that destroyed millions of dollars of businesses down King Street in Charleston. We have seen it in cities across the country. We want to make sure that all violence is held to the same standard.

