Suddenly, Tucker Carlson Wants Media Accountability

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 17:20 Hits: 6

Tucker Carlson has been among the leaders in spreading anti-vax, anti-CDC, and COVID-denying conspiracies in the media.

However, Wednesday night Tucker let his hypocrisy flag fly.

Carlson had on his favorite Kyle Rittenhouse supporter, Jason Whitlock, to spew nonsense that "this case never should have been brought forth by the prosecution."

Working for The Blaze, Whitlock uses some insane analogies to rile up Tucker's viewers and fearmonger the jury over their upcoming verdict.

Whitlock actually compared the case of Rittenhouse to one of the single most important racial segregation cases in our nation's history, the 1957 Little Rock Nine.,

(9 black students enrolled, but were initially prevented from entering the racially segregated school by Orval Faubus, the Governor of Arkansas. They then attended after the intervention of President Dwight D. Eisenhower.)

I kid you not.

How that relates to Kyle, I have no f**king clue.

Whitlock attacked MSNBC, vented about how the jury was afraid of "the mob," and blamed President Biden for the unrest in Kenosha. He also called everyone involved in bringing Kyle Rittenhouse to trial "cowards."

Carlson gushed over Whitlock and then actually uttered these words: "I have to ask you, if you're in the media, if have access to some sort of mass media, particularly television, which is emotional by its nature, and I'm not calling for censorship, I never would."

