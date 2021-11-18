Hey Sean Hannity, Call Your Boss

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021

Sean Hannity went after Liz Cheney on Wednesday's "Hannity."

And at one point he worried aloud that "perhaps the real agenda is to purge the Republican Party of all things Trump."

YA THINK, Sean?

Anyhow, this morning Sean's former boss and still big-wig at NewsCorp Rupert Murdoch is trending on Twitter. Rupert is kinda tired of the whole "stop the steal" BS, and would like very much for Mango Mussolini to drop it.

Rupert Murdoch says Trump should move on: “The past is the past” https://t.co/8NpCJR461m — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 18, 2021

Rupert Murdoch: Trump is Destroying Conservatism by Obsessing Over 2020 Election https://t.co/KbvOsZb3h7 — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) November 18, 2021 read more

