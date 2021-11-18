Hey Sean Hannity, Call Your Boss

Category: World Politics Hits: 3
Sean Hannity went after Liz Cheney on Wednesday's "Hannity."
And at one point he worried aloud that "perhaps the real agenda is to purge the Republican Party of all things Trump."
YA THINK, Sean?
Anyhow, this morning Sean's former boss and still big-wig at NewsCorp Rupert Murdoch is trending on Twitter. Rupert is kinda tired of the whole "stop the steal" BS, and would like very much for Mango Mussolini to drop it.
