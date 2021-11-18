VP Harris Swats Down 2024 Re-Election Talk

Articles

Vice President Kamala Harris gave a thoughtful and concise interview with George Stephanopoulos on "Good Morning America" early today that covered a range of issues: some good, and others ridiculous.

Harris discussed inflation fears and supply shortages caused by the pandemic worldwide, also, the administration's efforts to fix the broken immigration policies that Trump left in his wake.

George asked about Sen. Manchin's reluctance to pass the Build Back Better Plan over inflation worries, but she responded that economists already have shot down those unfounded fears.

"So, here's the thing, talk to seventeen Nobel laureates who are economists, who actually have studied the issue and have indicated that we're not looking at a contribution to inflation, but actually we're going to bring prices down," said Harris.

Clapping back at George's complaints, VP Harris told him it was a "good week" for America because the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed.

At the tail end of the interview, Stephanopoulos went for pettiness instead of substance.

"So, you don't feel misused or underused?" Stephanopoulos followed up. "No," Harris said. "I don’t. I'm very, very excited about the work that we have accomplished. But I am also absolutely, absolutely clear-eyed that there is a lot more to do, and we're gonna get it done." read more

