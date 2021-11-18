Omar Goes On A Tear In Response To Boebert’s Racist Drivel

Category: World Politics Hits: 9
A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), the first hijabi ever elected to Congress, didn’t hold back last night after far-right extremist Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) called her a “jihad squad member” in an unhinged rant during the House’s vote on censuring fellow racist Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ).
Accused sex trafficker Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told Newsmax yesterday that Kyle Rittenhouse, who’s currently on trial for fatally shooting two people and injuring another during an anti-police brutality protest last year, would “probably make a pretty good congressional intern” and that his office “may reach out to him and see if he’d be interested in helping the country in additional ways.”
Christina Pushaw, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) press secretary, is insisting that her tweet floating an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory about the nation of Georgia’s “Green Pass” COVID-19 policy was actually a metacommentary on … Georgia spreading anti-Semitic conspiracy theories so that no one could criticize the Green Pass policy (???).
Amid her spat with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) told CNN that Trump, having mocked Cruz’s wife’s looks and suggested his father killed JFK, “broke” the Texas senator.
Jacob Chansley, the behorned Jan. 6 insurrectionist who calls himself “the QAnon Shaman,” was handed a prison sentence of 41 months, the prosecutors’ minimum recommended sentence, yesterday.
Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-SD) admitted to Politico that he’s urged Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), whose antics have been an unquestionable godsend for Republicans ever since Democrats took control of the Senate, to full-on ditch her party multiple times.
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) voted yesterday to approve new guidance on Communion that doesn’t restrict a Catholic politician’s right to receive the Eucharist if they support abortion rights, as anti-Biden conservative bishops had hoped, avoiding what would’ve been a beyond embarrassing mess for the devoutly Catholic President.
“Inside Felicia Sonmez’s Lawsuit Against the Washington Post” – New York Magazine
“2 Men Convicted of Killing Malcolm X Will Be Exonerated After Decades” – The New York Times
Only 57 percent of Harvard students got admitted based on merit, according to the Guardian, and 43 percent of its white students are either recruited athletes, legacy kids, have donor parents or are kids of Harvard staff.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), who revealed in September that she had been treated for breast cancer earlier this year, announced yesterday that her first post-cancer exam was clear.
