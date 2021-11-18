Omar Goes On A Tear In Response To Boebert’s Racist Drivel

Articles

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

Dragged

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), the first hijabi ever elected to Congress, didn’t hold back last night after far-right extremist Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) called her a “jihad squad member” in an unhinged rant during the House’s vote on censuring fellow racist Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ).

Boebert is an “insurrectionist” who “defecates and defiles” the House and “sleeps with a pervert,” Omar tweeted. The Democrat was referring to Boebert’s husband being sentenced to jail for exposing himself to two women at a bowling alley in 2004.

Omar tweeted.

Luckily my dad raised me right, otherwise I might have gone to the floor to talk about this insurrectionist who sleeps with a pervert. I am grateful I was raised to be a decent human and not a deprived person who shamefully defecates & defiles the House of Representatives. ???????? God https://t.co/F5W9LBzjCZ November 17, 2021

When a conservative commentator at the Daily Wire tried to mock Omar with a reference to a ridiculous conspiracy theory that she married her brother, the congresswoman shot back with “sorry that your family hates you.”

Omar also posted a screenshot of the Daily Beast’s roundup of all the Trump figures who’ve been arrested or sentenced since 2015. Republicans “scream ‘lock them up’ yet they are the ones facing criminal investigation and indictments,” the Democrat tweeted, adding “Keep exposing these vile hypocrites.”

Gaetz Hints At Hiring Rittenhouse As Intern

Accused sex trafficker Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told Newsmax yesterday that Kyle Rittenhouse, who’s currently on trial for fatally shooting two people and injuring another during an anti-police brutality protest last year, would “probably make a pretty good congressional intern” and that his office “may reach out to him and see if he’d be interested in helping the country in additional ways.”

DeSantis Spokesperson Twists Herself Into Pretzels To Explain Away Anti-Semitic Tweet

Christina Pushaw, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) press secretary, is insisting that her tweet floating an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory about the nation of Georgia’s “Green Pass” COVID-19 policy was actually a metacommentary on … Georgia spreading anti-Semitic conspiracy theories so that no one could criticize the Green Pass policy (???).

Pushaw had tweeted on Tuesday that Georgia enacted the policy (which requires citizens to provide a pass showing they’ve been vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19) and “immediately after that, the Rothschilds show up to discuss the attractive investment environment in Georgia (lol). No weird conspiracy theory stuff here!”

on Tuesday that Georgia enacted the policy (which requires citizens to provide a pass showing they’ve been vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19) and “immediately after that, the Rothschilds show up to discuss the attractive investment environment in Georgia (lol). No weird conspiracy theory stuff here!” In response to the inevitable backlash over the tweet, Pushaw claimed she meant to say that the Georgia government was “intentionally feeding existing conspiracy theories around vaccine passports” so that “they can dismiss anyone who opposes vaccines passports as a ‘conspiracy theorist.'”

Cheney Goes For Kill Shot In Feud With Cruz

Amid her spat with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) told CNN that Trump, having mocked Cruz’s wife’s looks and suggested his father killed JFK, “broke” the Texas senator.

Cruz is “so desperate” for “political approval,” Cheney said.

Cheney said. Plus “a real man would be defending his wife, and his father, and the Constitution,” she added.

QAnon Shaman Sentenced

Jacob Chansley, the behorned Jan. 6 insurrectionist who calls himself “the QAnon Shaman,” was handed a prison sentence of 41 months, the prosecutors’ minimum recommended sentence, yesterday.

Thune’s Repeatedly Pushed Sinema To Join GOP

Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-SD) admitted to Politico that he’s urged Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), whose antics have been an unquestionable godsend for Republicans ever since Democrats took control of the Senate, to full-on ditch her party multiple times.

Sinema says she isn’t planning on jumping ship, however , asking Politico “Why would I do that?”

, asking Politico “Why would I do that?” Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) claimed he would be “surprised” if Republicans tried to unseat Sinema in 2024, which … lol.

claimed he would be “surprised” if Republicans tried to unseat Sinema in 2024, which … lol. Sinema also said she’s often seen chatting with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on the chamber’s floor because he has an “underrated” “dry sense of humor.”

Catholic Bishops Vote Against Banning Communion For Pro-Choice Politicians

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) voted yesterday to approve new guidance on Communion that doesn’t restrict a Catholic politician’s right to receive the Eucharist if they support abortion rights, as anti-Biden conservative bishops had hoped, avoiding what would’ve been a beyond embarrassing mess for the devoutly Catholic President.

The vote ended up being pretty decisive , even though the debate got dragged out to almost a year: 222 “yes”s and 8 “no”s.

, even though the debate got dragged out to almost a year: 222 “yes”s and 8 “no”s. The USCCB’s decision came a little more than three weeks after Biden met with Pope Francis at the Vatican. The President said after the meeting that the pope had told him he should still continue receiving Communion even if he’s pro-choice.

The President said after the meeting that the pope had told him he should still continue receiving Communion even if he’s pro-choice. The USCCBdocument only offers guidance. Individual bishops have the authority to decide for themselves who can receive Communion, and the D.C. cardinal has said he wouldn’t ban Biden from receiving it.

So Yeah Meritocracy Is A Lie

Only 57 percent of Harvard students got admitted based on merit, according to the Guardian, and 43 percent of its white students are either recruited athletes, legacy kids, have donor parents or are kids of Harvard staff.

Klobuchar Remains Cancer-Free

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), who revealed in September that she had been treated for breast cancer earlier this year, announced yesterday that her first post-cancer exam was clear.

