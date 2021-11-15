The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

In Minnesota Statehouse, Lawmaker With Nigerian Ties Promotes Inclusion

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

In Minnesota Statehouse, Lawmaker With Nigerian Ties Promotes Inclusion The different diaspora groups that make up the United States inevitably have fought for representation through the voting process. VOA is profiling a group of emerging politicians with direct ties to Africa who are changing the face of American politics. One is Esther Agbaje, whose parents came from Nigeria. This is her story in her own words. Video: Betty Ayoub Producers: Betty Ayoub and Carol Guensburg

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/in-minnesota-statehouse-lawmaker-with-nigerian-ties-promotes-inclusion/6313588.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version