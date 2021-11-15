Category: World Politics Hits: 0The different diaspora groups that make up the United States inevitably have fought for representation through the voting process. VOA is profiling a group of emerging politicians with direct ties to Africa who are changing the face of American politics. One is Oye Owolewa, whose parents came from Nigeria. Video: Betty Ayoub and Abby Sun Producers: Betty Ayoub and Carol Guensburg
Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/unseated-representative-pushes-for-dc-statehood-healthcare-/6313587.html