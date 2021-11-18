AOC Torches GOP Over Gosar: 'What Is So Hard About Saying This Is Wrong?'

Category: World Politics Hits: 3
Ocasio-Cortez’s speech was made during the debate to censure Gosar. It was full of power and nuance and sorrow. But most of all, it perfectly captured the tragic state of our politics and our nation right now:
What is so hard, what is so hard about saying that this is wrong? This is not about me. This is not about Representative Gosar, but this is about what we are willing to accept. Not just the Republican leader, but I have seen other members of this party advance the argument, including Representative Gosar himself, the illusion that this was a joke. That what we say and what we do does not matter, so long as we claim a lack of meaning.
Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/aoc-torches-gop-over-gosar-what-so-hard