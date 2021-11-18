The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

AOC Torches GOP Over Gosar: 'What Is So Hard About Saying This Is Wrong?'

Ocasio-Cortez’s speech was made during the debate to censure Gosar. It was full of power and nuance and sorrow. But most of all, it perfectly captured the tragic state of our politics and our nation right now:

OCASIO-CORTEZ: I have been serving in this body just under three years, in that three years, an enormous amount has happened. But in response to the Republican leader's remarks when he says that this action is unprecedented, what I believe is unprecedented is for a member of House leadership of either party to be unable to condemn incitement of violence against a member of this body. It is sad. It is a sad day in which a member who leads a political party in the United States of America cannot bring themselves to say that issuing a depiction of murdering a member of congress is wrong and instead decides to venture off into a tangent about gas prices and inflation.

What is so hard, what is so hard about saying that this is wrong? This is not about me. This is not about Representative Gosar, but this is about what we are willing to accept. Not just the Republican leader, but I have seen other members of this party advance the argument, including Representative Gosar himself, the illusion that this was a joke. That what we say and what we do does not matter, so long as we claim a lack of meaning.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/aoc-torches-gop-over-gosar-what-so-hard

