AOC Torches GOP Over Gosar: 'What Is So Hard About Saying This Is Wrong?'

Ocasio-Cortez’s speech was made during the debate to censure Gosar. It was full of power and nuance and sorrow. But most of all, it perfectly captured the tragic state of our politics and our nation right now:

OCASIO-CORTEZ: I have been serving in this body just under three years, in that three years, an enormous amount has happened. But in response to the Republican leader's remarks when he says that this action is unprecedented, what I believe is unprecedented is for a member of House leadership of either party to be unable to condemn incitement of violence against a member of this body. It is sad.

What is so hard, what is so hard about saying that this is wrong? This is not about me. This is not about Representative Gosar, but this is about what we are willing to accept. Not just the Republican leader, but I have seen other members of this party advance the argument, including Representative Gosar himself, the illusion that this was a joke. That what we say and what we do does not matter, so long as we claim a lack of meaning.

