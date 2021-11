Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021

Julius Jones was sentenced to death for a 1999 murder, despite questions in the case. Activists are urging Oklahoma's governor to stop Jones' planned execution, which is set for Thursday afternoon.

