Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 00:53 Hits: 1

The Biden administration oversaw one of the largest oil and gas lease sales in American history just days after pledging to take action on climate change at the international climate summit.

(Image credit: Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/17/1056713397/the-biden-administration-sold-oil-and-gas-leases-days-after-the-climate-summit