Pelosi Hammers GOP For Failing To Act On Gosar Threats

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 22:14 Hits: 1

Before the House voted to censure Rep. Paul Gosar for his twisted cartoon threats on the lives of Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and Pres. Joe Biden, reporters caught up with Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who explained what shouldn't need explaining. As usual.

Garrett Haake asked, "On Paul Gosar, why do you feel as if you have to act today?"

It took her fewer than thirty seconds to list the many reasons behind the immediacy of her actions and to trash GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy for being a punk-ass coward about the whole thing.

"Well, because it's an emergency," Pelosi answered. "Violence against women, workplace harassment, (unintelligible) in terms of threatening a member, and the president of the United States. This has to be addressed immediately, and I'm so pleased that our members understand that this is central to our work, and that means protecting the (unintelligible) of the House, of the institution, but also the lives of our members."

Then Pelosi came for McCarthy: "I find it outrageous on the part of the Republican leadership NOT to act or comment."

Frankly, it's outrageous for all Republicans who think it's just fine for Gosar to threaten colleagues (and the president of the United States) with death, but cannot stomach voting rights, infrastucture spending, or health care — or god forbid, wearing a piece of cloth over their mouths when they're in the presence of others.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/pelosi-gosar-censure-aoc