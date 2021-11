Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 16:54 Hits: 0

The United States bears a great deal of the responsibility for the situation in Afghanistan, but the EU should also reflect on how its overly narrow conception of democracy contributed to the shortcomings of Afghan reconstruction efforts.

Read more https://carnegieeurope.eu/publications/85776?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss