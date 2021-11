Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 16:44 Hits: 0

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said on Wednesday that he is setting up a meeting with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to talk about inflation. Manchin, asked if he was meeting with Powell, said his staff was working to set up a meeting...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/581956-manchin-setting-up-meeting-with-powell-over-inflation