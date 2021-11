Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 21:25 Hits: 4

Despite its pledges to combat the worsening climate crisis, the Biden administration is opening tens of millions of acres in the Gulf of Mexico to oil and gas leasing.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/17/1056646684/biden-administration-holds-massive-lease-sale-for-oil-and-gas-development