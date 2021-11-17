Matt Gaetz Claims Wile E. Coyote Will Be Indicted Next

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 20:29 Hits: 2

During the hearing on the censure of Rep. Paul Gosar, Matt Gaetz tried to stake his claim as the most addled brained Republican in Congress.

The Florida Congressman opened up by saying he opposes "all forms of political violence."

Other forms of violence against the left seems to be OK. Even an anime murder video of AOC,

Didn't Republicans destroy Kathy Griffin for her antics with a Trump doll? That beheaded doll wasn't real, right?

Gaetz then launched into a typical Republican diatribe against immigration, fleeing Afghan migrants looking for shelter in the country.

Gaetz claimed he's not an expert on anime, he then became one, observing, "Anime is fiction. It's not real."

"It’s not really my thing, and it does glorify violence, but often to symbolize conflict, not realistic harm to another person," Gaetz continued.

Rep. Gaetz became an anime expert very quickly.

"In the last session we had, we reviewed Steve Bannon’s podcast. Today we’re critiquing Paul Gosar’s anime. Next week we might be indicting Wile E. Coyote for an explosive ordinance against the roadrunner," he snarked.

Every US politician knows to not produce anything that shows violent actions against their colleagues, except Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar, apparently.

It's just common sense as well as acting like it decent member of society.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/matt-gaetz-claims-wile-e-coyote-will-be