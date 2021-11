Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 14:53 Hits: 1

President Biden and House Democrats are planning more than 1,000 events in the coming weeks to try to sell voters on the Build Back Better plan as they face sour poll numbers.

(Image credit: Evan Vucci/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/17/1056433785/democrats-launch-a-nationwide-sales-pitch-for-bidens-agenda