Hero Of GOP's 'Voter Fraud' Hysteria Pleads Guilty To Voter Fraud

Last month we brought you this story of a man in Las Vegas who claimed voter fraud after his wife, who died in 2017 but was still on the voter registration list somehow managed to mail in her ballot. The "anomaly" was noticed a few days after the presidential election last year. Hartle denied any knowledge at the time, suggesting that someone had stolen her ballot. After a months-long investigation, it was determined that Hartle was responsible and he was charged. He was looking at a four-year sentence but will plead guilty in exchange for a far lesser sentence, basically a slap on the wrist as he'll likely get probation and a $2000 fine as part of his plea agreement.

Source: KLAS

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man charged with forging his dead wife’s signature on her ballot, mailing it in and then claiming it had been stolen, has agreed to plead guilty.
In a guilty plea agreement filed Monday, Kirk Hartle will plead guilty to one charge of voting more than once in the same election, which is a category D felony. Category D felonies carry a maximum prison sentence of four years.

