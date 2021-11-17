In Win For Consumers, Apple Will Help Customers Make Own Repairs

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 16:10 Hits: 4

You would never know by reading this Apple press release how revolutionary this is. The notoriously proprietary company, thanks to the Federal Trade Commission, is acknowledging that preventing consumers from repairing their own purchases is illegal in many cases. They're also trying to head off Right To Repair legislation:

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA -- Apple today announced Self Service Repair, which will allow customers who are comfortable with completing their own repairs access to Apple genuine parts and tools.

Available first for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, and soon to be followed by Mac computers featuring M1 chips, Self Service Repair will be available early next year in the US and expand to additional countries throughout 2022. Customers join more than 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASPs) and 2,800 Independent Repair Providers who have access to these parts, tools, and manuals.

The initial phase of the program will focus on the most commonly serviced modules, such as the iPhone display, battery, and camera. The ability for additional repairs will be available later next year.