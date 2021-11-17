The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

'QAnon Shaman' Sentenced To 41 Months In Federal Prison

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

'QAnon Shaman' Sentenced To 41 Months In Federal Prison

Under three and a half years seems like not enough.

Today in federal court Jacob Chansley, the so-called "QAnon Shaman," was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for his part in the January 6 insurrection. He'll have three years of probation after that. Also he'll have to pay $2000 restitution.

It is unsurprising in the extreme that he compared himself to Jesus, I'm assuming white blue-eyed Jesus, during sentencing.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/qanon-shaman-sentenced-41-months-federal

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version