'QAnon Shaman' Sentenced To 41 Months In Federal Prison

Under three and a half years seems like not enough.

Today in federal court Jacob Chansley, the so-called "QAnon Shaman," was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for his part in the January 6 insurrection. He'll have three years of probation after that. Also he'll have to pay $2000 restitution.

Breaking: Jacob Chansley, the QAnon Shaman, has been sentenced to 41 months in prison for his Jan. 6 role.

Chansley will be on probation for 3 years following his release. He'll have to pay $2,000 restitution. @NBCNews — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 17, 2021

It is unsurprising in the extreme that he compared himself to Jesus, I'm assuming white blue-eyed Jesus, during sentencing.

Chansley: What if we judged Jesus based on the fact that he overturned the merchant tables? — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) November 17, 2021 read more

