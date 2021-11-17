The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Rittenhouse Judge Said What?

Rittenhouse Judge Said What?

Today in the Rittenhouse trial as attorneys and the court wait for the jury to finish deliberating...

Imagine being at Thanksgiving dinner when food isn't on the table yet and YOUR job is to keep your crazy grandpa busy until it's time to eat.

Grandpa understands technology, you betcha!

And Grandpa wants to talk about how he's going to get revenge on those who don't understand his genius.

And then he mentions "the black."

