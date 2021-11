Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 10:06 Hits: 15

The House will vote on a resolution to censure Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar for posting a video on social media that depicts him murdering Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.

