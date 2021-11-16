Chuck Todd Isn't The RNC Chairman. He Just Plays One On TV

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 November 2021

MSNBC host Chuck Todd asserted on Tuesday that the Democrats are governing as lame ducks less than one year into President Joe Biden's first term.

During his Meet the Press Daily program, Todd reflected on Monday's signing of the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

"It just felt like an event out of time," Todd opined. "That event might have been impactful in August or September or October. It feels more like an epilogue to the ending of what's going to -- might not be a good story for Democrats in 2022."

Todd went on to tease his next segment by suggesting Democrats "have simply lost touch" with Americans.

