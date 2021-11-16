The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Chuck Todd Isn't The RNC Chairman. He Just Plays One On TV

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Chuck Todd Isn't The RNC Chairman. He Just Plays One On TV

MSNBC host Chuck Todd asserted on Tuesday that the Democrats are governing as lame ducks less than one year into President Joe Biden's first term.

During his Meet the Press Daily program, Todd reflected on Monday's signing of the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

"It just felt like an event out of time," Todd opined. "That event might have been impactful in August or September or October. It feels more like an epilogue to the ending of what's going to -- might not be a good story for Democrats in 2022."

Todd went on to tease his next segment by suggesting Democrats "have simply lost touch" with Americans.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/chuck-todd-pukes-all-over-infrastructure

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version