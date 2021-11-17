TFG's Personal Goon Squad

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 00:00 Hits: 6

This piece by Max Boot about Trump’s henchman and former suitcase carrier, Johnny McEntee (who five years ago was a gopher at Fox News) and his attempts to oust the Defense Secretary is just creepy. Boot is right. If Trump gets back in, the military will end up being his personal goon squad:

Johnny McEntee, Trump’s director of presidential personnel, listing 14 reasons for ousting Esper. That document was dated Oct. 19, 2020. Three weeks later Esper was fired by a Trump tweet.

The very premise of McEntee’s memo was both sinister and ludicrous — a 30-year-old of no professional or intellectual distinction, whose path to power was carrying Trump’s bags, was making the case for getting rid of a senior Cabinet officer for insufficient loyalty to the president. This revealing and chilling document deserves to be read not as a historical curiosity but as a terrible portent of what could be in store if Trump wins another term. He appears determined to turn the military into his personal goon squad.

