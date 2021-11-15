The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Yes, Michael Flynn Is A Theocracy Grifter

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

Yes, Michael Flynn Is A Theocracy Grifter

And here we go again, one of the most un-American things you could ever say:

We can get into all the weeds we want about the Founders being Deists and not Xristians, and that Gawd doesn’t appear in the Constitution, and “one nation under gawd” was not added until the godless commies red scare of the 1950s, blah-blah-blah. It doesn’t matter.

The theocrats hear what they want to hear and the rest is noise.

But what they should be asking themselves is Whose Religion?

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/yes-michael-flynn-theocracy-grifter

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version