Yes, Michael Flynn Is A Theocracy Grifter

And here we go again, one of the most un-American things you could ever say:

Michael Flynn tonight: “If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion. One nation under God, and one religion under God.” pic.twitter.com/ShGVrsQ9hW — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 13, 2021

We can get into all the weeds we want about the Founders being Deists and not Xristians, and that Gawd doesn’t appear in the Constitution, and “one nation under gawd” was not added until the godless commies red scare of the 1950s, blah-blah-blah. It doesn’t matter.

The theocrats hear what they want to hear and the rest is noise.

But what they should be asking themselves is Whose Religion?

